By Bruce Nyirenda

This is a man who led a sustained coded ethnic message that stereotyped an entire tribe that depends on cattle keeping not only as an economic livelihood, but as a cultural identity and norm. He successfully characterised ownership of cattle as an occupation for the less human and ethnic outcasts.

Sunday Chanda and his PF friends like Bowman Lusambo and Mumbi Phiri deliberately convinced some citizens to shun a multi billion dollar business that has taken nations such as Rwanda, Bostwana and Namibia out of poverty, and in the process condemned people into a life of lack and deprivation.

Sunday Chanda and his friends did this to disadvantage their boss’ political archrival UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who himself is a major rancher and hails from an ethnic grouping whose cultural, social and economic activity evolves around cattle keeping.

But Sunday Chanda who’s married from the same tribe he derided and ridiculed, himself owns cattle. This is how cheap politics can make certain people.