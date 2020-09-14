PF CONDEMNS HICHILEMA’S INSULTS

..Describes it as a taboo and a revelation of Mr Hichilema’s true underlying character

By Smart Eagles

Patriotic Front Media director Sunday Chanda has strongly condemned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s insults during a rally in Lukashya.

Over the weekend,during a public rally,Mr Hichilema insulted publicly much to the dismay and shock of various stakeholders including social media platforms.

Mr Chanda has described the insults as a taboo and has since demanded for an immediate apology from Mr Hichilema.

He said such insults are not only demeaing to women and men but a taboo and goes against the social and moral fibre of our culture and society and should therefore be condemned in the strongest terms by all well meaning Zambians.

“It is shocking for a man aspiring for the highest office of the land to utter insults not only in public but in the presence of our respected women and men.This indeed speaks volumes on the true character of Mr Hichilema and confirms that he does not mean well” Mr Chanda said.

He was speaking this morning when he featured on ISO FM Radio of Muchinga province where he was discussing the PF’S developmental agenda for Muchinga province.

And Mr Chanda has called on the electorates of Lukashya and Mwansabombwe to vote on the PF in order to continue of the developmental agenda which has already been rolled out and continues to be implemented not only in Muchinga but across the country.

Mr Chanda acknowledged that the PF’S development which has been accomplished so far has not come without challenges such as the COVID-19, climate change and droughts which have negatively affected the country’s economy and led to slow progress in the implementation of certain projects as a result of economic constraints.

He however assured that government remains resolute and committed to ensure that all the projects are completed and urged people to continue believing on the PF’S vision and ignore doomsayers such as the UPND whose developmental vision is not well defined.

“The vision of the UPND is not the vision of Muchinga or the vision of the PF’s legacy and that is why they have continued to be rejected” Mr Chanda said.