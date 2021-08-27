KANCHIBIYA MP- SUNDAY CHANDA CONGRATULATES DR SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE ON APPOINTMENT AS MINISTER OF FINANCE

Friday, 27 August, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda has congratulated Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane on his appointment as Minister of Finance by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Hon. Chanda says Dr. Musokotwane has what it takes to deliver in his new position.

He states that among other deliverables, it is expected that Dr. Musokotwane shall prioritize Rural Economic Development as part of his quest to grow the Zambian economy.

“Rural areas, supported by critical infrastructure such as roads, electricity, communication towers, bridges, etc can contribute significantly to our nation’s economic growth. For example, Kanchibiya Constituency boasts of the Zampalm Oil Plantation in Kanchibiya; Kanchibiya is ripe for commercial rice production in Munikashi and Commercial Sugar Plantation in Chambeshi, etc. These projects can significantly contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).” Hon. Chanda says.

“We therefore expect inclusion of rural constituencies like Kanchibiya in realizing sustainable local economic development.” He adds.