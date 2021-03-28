PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28/03/2021

SUNDAY CHANDA DON’T DEFEND CRIMINALITY, KAMPAMBA SHOULD BE FIRED IF LUNGU CARES FOR ZAMBIA

We find the press statement issued yesterday by PF media director Mr. Sunday Chanda, trying to defend minister Mulenga Kampamba for insults in an audio going round on social media to be nonsensical and foolish. Sunday, is not a police officer, let ZICTA and Zambia police do the investigation if PF claims Mulenga Kampamba is not the one who was yelling such insults. What type of human beings are PF who don’t take responsibility? Here are the offences Mulenga Kampamba committed soon after the President signed the much publicised bill which they thought will function on 12th August, to just interfere with Parallel Vote Tabulation.Sec 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act says: A person who using a computer system intentionally initiates any electronic communication, with the intent to coerce,intimidate, harass, or cause emotional distress to a person commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a periodnot exceeding five years, or to both.

65. A person who, using a computer system, knowingly without lawful excuse, uses hate speech commits an offence and is liable,

on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or to both.Oh I have started to love this law. Police Officers please there are the section of law that you must inquire into on Honourable Kampamba’s case.By her and the PF media team circulating another video on her Facebook page and the PF official page. She has just implicated a person who has never been a leader accusing her of having issued those insults two years ago. Please Honourable, listening to your insults I thought you were smart enough that the person you are trying to implicate is not a prophet neither is she a political leader.I say so because there was no way she could have claimed to have built a clinic, roads etc in Kalulushi two years ago when the clinic is a most recent one. Looking at the person claiming to have done that and this in the audio, and the one in a video there is no collaration or similarities.

Sunday Chanda too, has tried to be smart by defending his Honorable Minister forgetting he and the women implicated have just broken the law and Sec 55 of the Act and it says: (1) A person who aids, abets, counsels, procures, incites, or solicits another person to commit or conspires to commit anyoffence under this Act, commits an offence and is liable, onconviction, to the penalty specified for that offence.Actually, the defences that have instituted only confirms one thing, the minister did commit the offence. Secondly, PF should be ashamed to have a member affiliated to them issuing such insults and the entire media team in PF gives a coverage to her to claim she is the one who insulted and not Hon Mulenga.

The goodness with offences committed electronically is, you can’t destroy the evidence the moment you press that button evidence remains in the space forever.Mr Lungu Sir, show us that this law was created to protect all Zambians be in opposition or in Government. Some of us we have been receiving death threats from PF agents for simply questioning your failed leadership sir. We hope all these characters will be brought to book. It is also on record that you president Edgar Lungu has also been a culprits of cyber bullying. For example on unknown dates but between 2016 and 2020 you have been warning of going to crush HH like a tone bricks. Hope you haven’t forgotten your Excellency because mulandu suwola.

We know PF especially Mr Lungu must be very ashamed that, the same day he signed the cyber bill into law his own minister becomes a first casualty. She must enter the Guinness book of records, the first person to have broken the law five minutes after it was signed.

Police Officers we doubted your ability to enforce this law, now you have a chance to prove us wrong.We may hear that the police has no complainant. The most exciting part of this law is Sec 69 just needs a person who was emotionally distressed by the minister’s insults that all, and I was emotionally distressed. So, after posting this write up I hope all the 18 million Zambians who are Christians in a Christian Nation and were emotionally distressed like myself should go to the police and report too.This is a learning process for Lungu and PF government. You cannot be rushing pieces of legistlation to curtail or target your opponent when you are the one behind all kinds of criminal activities.

Of late we have seen some PF officials publishing ponographic materials one of them being a minister Sichalwe, Mabumba and many others. Sunday Chanda, what has Lungu done to discipline such characters? Please stop displaying foolishness to our nation. Zambia deserves better than this rubbish going on.

I’m calling on president Lungu to walk the talk by firing Mulenga Kampamba for disgracing a public office. PF leaders, with insults of that nature it is not knew but, it is their culture together with their cadres. We have heard all kinds of insults by PF cadres like those who were insulting Kambwili’s mother. HH has been insulted by PF cadres and leaders connected to Edgar Lungu and nothing has been done. PF you are a disgrace to our nation.

I will maintain my words that if truly Mr Lungu is a president of Zambia, Kampamba Mulenga should be fired immediately for such insults.

The damage control they tried to do only went as far as confirming the guilty are afraid. Sunday Chanda may just be considered to be an obstruction to cyber inspectors or all those names in the Act. Rush to sign a law and you will crush. Mr Lungu will never learn, it’s now twice beaten. First was his constitution which has barred him from contesting. And his cyber law, his own minister is the first casualty. Show us law is blind.

Issued by

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

CIC PRESS TEAM