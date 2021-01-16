SUNDAY CHANDA DUMPS PF MEDIA DIRECTOR POSITION, TO CONTEST AS MP IN KANCHIBIYA.

_…….anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm but 2021 is a year of real politicians engraved on the ground….._

By; Cornel Zimba

It’s painful to misuse well displayed opportunities and cost the votes of His Excellence Dr.Edgar Chagwa Lungu during this Year’s elections.

We don’t need no nothing but numbers and from the bottom of my heart 2021 is a year where we should look at the history and rewrite it correctly.

Here is why Sunday Chanda won my respect: the year is 2016 and he is the favourite to contest Kanchibiya.

On the 11th and half hour, the Party leadership asks him to stand down and campaign for someone who never applied for the seat; someone who was never interviewed by the structures; someone who was unknown to the electorate in Kanchibiya.

On the other hand, Sunday was under immense pressure from the people, including churches in the area to contest as an independent candidate.

What did Sunday do? He put the interests of the Party first, swallowed the pain after spending so much money and time in Kanchibiya. He humbled himself, heeded Central Committee’s call and went into Kanchibiya to support the adopted candidate through it all.

It was Sunday Chanda who convinced the people to vote for the incumbent – Luchembe, Kabinga, Mpepo.

This time the people of Kanchibiya have called on Sunday Chanda to contest the seat and who is he to say no? By this I mean, I am asking Sunday Chanda to respect the voice of the people of Kanchibiya and avail himself, unless he is a coward!.Through him , we should expect more for votes for Our President Dr.Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Yes, in a democratic dispensation, every citizen or leader has a right to recontest but that should not make voters pay huge price.To sum up, Kanchibiya needs Sunday Chilufya Chanda and let’s rally behind him for tomorrow’s future ought to be brighter.

We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership Kanchibiya deserves.

Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily; requires pure maturity and make them feel free that you’re at their disposal even if you had nothing to offer but if the chance you had , had all the colours to make it lit then don’t condemn people who mean well for the community.