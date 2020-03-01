By Patricia Mbewe

The Patriotic Front has insisted that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 general elections contrary to sentiments by Constitution Lawyer John Sangwa that he is ineligible.

During a public discussion forum last Friday, Mr. Sangwa maintained that the constitution does not allow president Lungu to seek for reelection in 2021.

But addressing the media during the PF interactive forum in Lusaka today, pf media director, Sunday Chanda says president Lungu qualifies to contest the 2021 election as per constitution and is the pf candidate.

Mr. Chanda has challenged those who are aggrieved to go to court if they so wish.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda says the PF will address Mr. Sangwa as a political because he has continued issuing political statements using the legal fraternity.

And featuring at this week’s forum, nominated Member of Parliament, Raphael Nakacinda says president Lungu has shown political will to ensure Zambians have a constitution that they desire.

Commenting on bill 10, Mr. Nakacinda is saddened that some political parties have continued opposing some clauses when they are the ones that proposed them further stating that those attempting to campaign against the constitutional making process are playing double standards and are being mischievous.

Mr. Nakacinda who is also chairman of the parliamentary select committee is hopeful that some patriotic members of parliament will do Zambians proud by voting for bill 10 when it is taken before the house.

PHOENIX NEWS