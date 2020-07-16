NDC LEADER DEMONSTRATES MATURITY BY CONDEMNING RWANDA ALLEGATIONS, WHERE IS HAKAINDE HICHILEMA?

We wish to applaud National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Cde Chishimba Kambwili for demonstrating maturity and patriotism by condemning sponsored wicked allegations aimed at tarnishing Zambia’s image and that of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu.

Cde Kambwili has demonstrated that while we can differ politically, we must not sink to levels where we begin to injure Zambia’s reputation in the manner that the manufacturers of the Rwanda story sought to do. Responsible Opposition politics do not entail placing the whole nation in harm’s way. Neither does it imply risking national security just to score politically.

We are equally shocked at the deafening silence from United Party for National Development leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema on this very important matter which touches and threatens our national security. This is not a matter to be left to his surrogates. If indeed there is any statesmanship in him, he must come out to condemn any threat on the nation, irrespective of who is occupying the office of President unless he believes this story works to his advantage and that of the UPND.

We are calling on patriotic Opposition leaders in the country to emulate Cde Kambwili on this matter.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters.