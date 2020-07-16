NDC LEADER DEMONSTRATES MATURITY BY CONDEMNING RWANDA ALLEGATIONS, WHERE IS HAKAINDE HICHILEMA?
We wish to applaud National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Cde Chishimba Kambwili for demonstrating maturity and patriotism by condemning sponsored wicked allegations aimed at tarnishing Zambia’s image and that of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu.
Cde Kambwili has demonstrated that while we can differ politically, we must not sink to levels where we begin to injure Zambia’s reputation in the manner that the manufacturers of the Rwanda story sought to do. Responsible Opposition politics do not entail placing the whole nation in harm’s way. Neither does it imply risking national security just to score politically.
We are equally shocked at the deafening silence from United Party for National Development leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema on this very important matter which touches and threatens our national security. This is not a matter to be left to his surrogates. If indeed there is any statesmanship in him, he must come out to condemn any threat on the nation, irrespective of who is occupying the office of President unless he believes this story works to his advantage and that of the UPND.
We are calling on patriotic Opposition leaders in the country to emulate Cde Kambwili on this matter.
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front
Party Headquarters.
What’s wrong with this man? Is his job description all about UPND and HH?
I have never heard him talk about anything else every time opens his mouth but HH and UPND.
So what if UPND or HH says something, will it change anything?
its too early to talk about that matter, you need facts before commenting on such matters. te kubwetuka bwetuka fye in order to grab headlines in news papers or electronic media.
SUNDAY CHANDA HH WILL SOON BE PRESIDENT BE CAREFUL NIKU MALASTI KUNO. LET THE GOVERNMENT RESPOND TO THOSE ALLEGATIONS.ZAMBIANS ARE BUSY FIGHTING SO THAT THE EVIL BILL 10 IS THROWN OUT OF PARLIAMENT. NOT TU NKANI TWA MU COURT WE HAVE ENOUGH PROBLEMS HH IS TOO BIG TO COMMENT ON SUCH PETTY ISSUES
And if it was HH who said anything like the way CK did, The same Sunday Chanda would have linked HH to have sponsored that opposition leader in Rwanda.Sunday Chanda is dangerous in fact he is very dangerous,he sponsored cadres to storm the discussion of Bill 10 at a certain Hotel in Lusaka,He sponsored cadres to disturb phone in programs featuring HH in Muchinga and Northern Provinces. Sunday Chanda Sponsored cadres to storm radio phone in programs in Mufulira the same CK repealed that. Sunday Chanda might be the one who sponsored jay jay to storm Central police in Lusaka. Now he wants HH to give a comment on Rwanda issue.what is wrong with person, is he normal I wonder.
What is there to talk about. This is a court case. We don’t know which way it will end. When someone is accused of adultery, why put your mouth in it? Were you there?
Iwe Sande, HH is presidential material and his comments are always measured. What if the findings of the 2018 FIC report on page 21, case number 3 are proven to be credible by the ICC soon?? Just stick to your PF vuvuzelas…Kachema will not come into your nonsense.
Sunday Chanda Keep on dreaming HH, cos your mind is dreaming HH everytime
And wait 2021 you will cry boi
Sunday Chanda you are hallucinating and day dreaming. You have run out of ideas because in PF you earn a living by propagating falsehoods and boot licking.
And why would he help you extinguish the blaze you might have ignited and what does he stand to gain or lose anyway? This gibberish is nauseating mate.
Some Zambians can be good Candidates to use in the study of the Theories of Sigmund Freud!!!!
Well for the first time a non witness to defend an accused person, maybe kambwili knows something. HH doesn’t know anything and his quite waiting to hear more as the trail progresses. Mind you it’s the accused vises the people and here it’s ECL. The reporter wasn’t a local print or electronic media it’s a renowned BBC, take to court if it lied. For us is to treat it as all court appearing cases and the accused to be proven guilty or innocent by the court not by 7days.