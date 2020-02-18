SUNDAY CHANDA MASTERMINDED THE INTERCONTINENTAL ATTACK REVIEWS LOCAL TV CHANNEL PRIME TELEVISION.

THE revelation by private TV station Prime Television is shocking but not a surprise to some of us that Patrotic Front ( PF) media director Sunday Chanda was behind the well – planned attack which left many people injured.

According to the local channel (Prime TV) Sunday Chanda posted this some time back that he will invite thugs from Inter City to sort out those will be attending bill 10 debate and it came to pass.

Meanwhile, several PF bloggers blamed Sunday Chanda for that heinous act and adviced him to put the country first before his personal gains.

The public is still waiting for opposition United Party for National Development ( UPND) reaction on the attack but up to now there is no comprehensive statement from the main opposition party.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer