SUNDAY LUPALA CHANDA SAYS MABUMBA VIRAL VIDEO CAUSED BY HH.

By George Lemba

PF Media and Tribalism Director Sunday Lupala Chanda has accused UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of being behind the PF insatiable appetite for p0n0.

Press Release

July 29, 2020

Mabumba p0n0 video is the work of HH

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

We have been made aware of the p0no video by our Education Minister Hon. David Mabumba where is playing with his private parts.

We know these are works of Hakainde Hichilema who will not stop trying to embarrass the government of His Excellence President Dr. Edgar Lungu.

Hakainde is bitter and very desperate for power and he is now enticing some of our senior party officials to do silly things and embarrass the Head of State.

The PF as a party will not stand idle and allow the 6 times loser Mr. Hichilema continue embarrassing the PF leadership.

Media Director

PF Head Quarters

SOURCE: Koswe