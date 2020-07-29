SUNDAY LUPALA CHANDA SAYS MABUMBA VIRAL VIDEO CAUSED BY HH.
By George Lemba
PF Media and Tribalism Director Sunday Lupala Chanda has accused UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of being behind the PF insatiable appetite for p0n0.
Below is the statement sent to Koswe….
Press Release
July 29, 2020
Mabumba p0n0 video is the work of HH
By Sunday Chilufya Chanda
We have been made aware of the p0no video by our Education Minister Hon. David Mabumba where is playing with his private parts.
We know these are works of Hakainde Hichilema who will not stop trying to embarrass the government of His Excellence President Dr. Edgar Lungu.
Hakainde is bitter and very desperate for power and he is now enticing some of our senior party officials to do silly things and embarrass the Head of State.
The PF as a party will not stand idle and allow the 6 times loser Mr. Hichilema continue embarrassing the PF leadership.
Media Director
PF Head Quarters
SOURCE: Koswe
Sunday the biggest fool at work. A joker in the pf govt.
Sunday shut your mouth your ignorance is beyond reason .
Sunday Chanda feels the pain and embarrassment this Mabumba disgusting thing has caused the pf and has totally lost his senses. The same thing has hit Sumaili hard. Chanda is simply an imbecile.
Sunday Chanda is campaigning for HH, pf members wakeup be careful with Sunday Chanda, surely how can HH comes in this useless issues. Also GBM is a danger to pf how can he say it is HH who told the rebel leader that when you appear in court mention ECL. He went on to say HH has a lot of money he can do such a thing., pf these two figures careful with them meanwhile the name of HH is going up even though he is not campaigning.