SUNDAY CHANDA, SEER1 SAID YOU ARE USING HIS POWER TO KILL PEOPLE, EXPLAIN

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka-14th February 2020

Reading Sunday Chanda’s statement, one would clearly see that PF has no solutions to Zambia’s problems.

Why is Sunday upset with UPND for talking against ritual killings ?

Is Sunday Chanda shielding ritual killers?

It seems the gassing is working well with Sunday Chanda and his PF.Tell us my brother.

To the contrary , it is Chanda and his PF who have failed to stop the gassing and ritual killings who don’t care about Zambians.

He seems very upset with us when we talk against gassing and ritual killings .

Ba Chanda, can you respond to Seer 1′ s submission and tell us which power PF received .

We need to know .Otherwise , we don’t want to link you to what is happening in the country.

Let Sunday Chanda also explain what those Sangomas reported on social media ” Zambian watch” , have come to do and let him confirm if they are there .

Issued by:

Ruth Dante

UPND Media Director