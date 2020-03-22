..As he commends those MPS that stood in support of bill 10 regardless of political affiliations

By mart Eagles

Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda has commended opposition members of parliament that stood in support of bill 10 regardless of political affiliations.

Mr Chanda notes that the patriotism exhibited by the MPs to support bill 10 before parliament adjourned is encouaraging and was done in the spirit of supporting the aspirations of ensuring that the country’s constitution is refined.

Speaking during the PF interactive forum sunday morning, Mr Chanda also dispelled as lies allegations by UPND Choma Mp Cornelius Mweetwa that the PF bought opposition MPs to vote for the bill.

“Had it not been for the adjournment of parliament due to Coronavirus ,the bill would have passed through the second reading due to the support by other Patriotic MPs” Mr Chanda said.

He also advised UPND members not to be misled by their leader Hakainde Hichilema on important national matters but put the interest of the nation especially on important national issues.

He said posterity will judge the UPND for being misled by Mr Hichilema who has not even held any public office.