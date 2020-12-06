The PF has urged the Zambia Police Service to arrest people behind the circulation of pictures of children with voters and National Registration Cards.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the idea behind the circulation of such pictures is to undermine the country’s electoral process.

Chanda says such propaganda campaigns should not be taken lightly because it can divide the country.

He told ZNBC that institutional like the Zambia Police need to help the country by arresting individuals behind the propaganda campaign.