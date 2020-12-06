The PF has urged the Zambia Police Service to arrest people behind the circulation of pictures of children with voters and National Registration Cards.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the idea behind the circulation of such pictures is to undermine the country’s electoral process.
Chanda says such propaganda campaigns should not be taken lightly because it can divide the country.
He told ZNBC that institutional like the Zambia Police need to help the country by arresting individuals behind the propaganda campaign.
Mr Chanda. I thought the best way to stop such activities was first to arrest those children, so they could inform the nation their source of those documents. Then people involved are arrested and prosecuted.
SUNDAY CHANDA URGES POLICE TO ARREST PF OFFICIALS INVOLVED IN THE SCAM GIVING UNDERAGE CHILDREN NRCS AND VOTER CARDS. IN AN INTERVIEW WITH HOT MF, SUNDAY CHANDA TOLD THESE UNRULY PF OFFICIALS OFF, SAYING BEING PF MEMBERS DOES NOT PUT THEM ABOVE THE LAW AND THAT THEY MUST BE ARRESTED, PROSECUTED ACCORDINGLY AND THOSE FOUND GUILTY MUST FACE THE MAXIMUM PENALTY. IN APARENT RESPONSE TO INCREASING INDICATORS OF PF LOSS IN NEXT YEARS ELECTIONS, SUNDAY CHANDA AND PF IN PARTICULAR ARE BEGINNING TO MAKE AMENDS WITH THE PUBLIC, THEY HAVE SENSED DEFEAT AND THE EASIEST START POINT SEEMS TO BE THAT OF TOP PF OFFICIALS REPREMANDING THOSE STILL GOING BY THE PF OLD WAYS OF MISCHEAVOUSNESS, IMPUNITY AND CORRUPTION. IT IS YET TO BE SEEN IF PF WILL MAINTAIN THIS DIRECTION AS WE GET CLOSE TO AUGUST 2021.
You arrest the one issuing that elderly documents to babies, electrol officials. To end a rot one has to eliminate the cause.