WEATHER FORECAST” FOR HAKINDE’S PRESS CONFERENCE THIS MORNING*

30th December 2019

By Sunday Chanda

*GENERAL OUTLOOK:*

A dark cloud of bitterness will continue hanging over the UPND Secretariat and its Leader.

The atmosphere will be as hostile and as negative as ever with nothing good said about ECL and PF.

Hot air will flow from his mouth…

*FORECAST:*

There will be a general dryness in the speakers mind with gale force hot air proceeding from his mouth as he blabbers about:

1. *The Economy:*…

He shall be very economical with the truth and exaggerate the prevailing situation in Zambia.

2. *ZESCO and Load Shedding*:

There shall be scattered showers of Saliva from his mouth as he tells more lies, with an occasional chuckle and sticking out of his tongue to the left and right side of his mouth.

3. *Food Security and Mealie Meal Prices:*

Cold air from a frozen brain will meet hot air will flow from his arid lips, this will create an “Inter-tropical Convergence Zone” that will produce nothing but a storm in a tea cup.

4. *Allegations of Corruption:*

More hot air on Mukula allegations, First family etc. same old…same old!

5. *ECZ & 2021:*

Lightning unleashed with intent to intimidate and threaten ECZ with Sesheke style Lightning and bees; inflammatory language against ECL & PF; feeble thunderstorms in the form of a tired and predicable temper; with no tangible substance of rain in what will be said said.

Nothing new…Nothing Fresh…Nothing to build the nation.

Same old…same old.

*SUMMARY:*

An excessively self-hyped “economist” whose closest association with the word is he being economical with the truth.

He will no doubt try to paint a gloomy outlook and exaggerate “the economy has collapsed”

Same old Hichilema…Same old Negativity…Same old lies!

Same old result in 2021!

