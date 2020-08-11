SUNDAY SINYANGWE’S CHURCH CLOSED FOR NOISE AND PUBLIC NUISANCE BUT THE PAPA SAYS HE IS WATCHING

By Melinda Muma

Sunday Sinyangwe complained bitterly in an interview over the closure of his church by PF.

The Source explained that Sinyangwe complained saying for years he has been helping the PF, but that they have paid him back with an injury.

He says he is watching the PF though not clear if he will join Seer1 in revealing what else he has done for the PF.

The PF has closed his church saying they found church members with their mouths wide open and saliva dropping like water. Hence, Coronavirus may spread rapidly.

Other than that, PF says Sinyangwe’s church has been closed for noise and public nuisances.