Chipolopolo international defender Stophila Sunzu left French Ligue 1 side FC Metz for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC in the Chinese Super League.

The 30-year old 2012 AFCON winner has found starting places hard to come by in coach Vincent Hognon’s side since the arrival of Tunisian international Dylan Bronn in the January transfer market.

The former Lille OSCand FC Sochaux defence kingpin has since returned to the giant Asian country where he turned out for Shanghai Shenghua FC in 2015 and will now become the second Zambian to play Shijiazhuang after striker Jacob Mulenga who left a good impression at the club during his three-year stay from 2015 to 2018.