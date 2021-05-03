SUPERSPORT CAMERAMAN STUNG BY BEES BUT STILL MANAGED TO GIVE YOU LIVE PICTURES

WHILE we were relaxing in the comfort of our seats and enjoying football on our televisions, Supersport pitchside cameraman Paul Kabungo Mfula who was on Friday attacked and stung by a swarm of bees while camping in Mwembeshi, braved and managed with his compromised eye to execute his job of running on the touchline with his camera on his shoulder for three weekend FAZ MTN Super Division games which were live on DStv.

“On Friday got attacked and stung by bees while camping in Mwembeshi. It’s been an interesting weekend, working with a compromised eye. I was tested, but endured,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Just a day after been stung by the bees, Kabungo managed a double-header at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka involving Red Arrows vs Lusaka Dynamos and Zanaco vs Forest Rangers before traveling to Choma for the Sunday coverage between Green Eagles vs Nkana game.