SUPPLIER OF $10m CYBER SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM TO FIC DISAPPEARS AFTER GETTING $2.5M

A supplier of cyber surveillance system contracted by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has disappeared after pocketing advance payment of $2.5million.

The Financial Intelligence Centre contracted Cyberbit company to supply and installation of cyber surveillance system.

Cyberbit were awarded the $10million contract and paid an advance amount of $2.5m which is 25% of the project value.

Efforts to reach Mr. Hay Hazama the representative and Vice President of the country.