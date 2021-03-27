SUPPORT UPND TO INCREASE JOB OPPORTUNITIES, MWIIMBU URGES YOUTHS

Monze Central Area Member of Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu has called on the youths IN Zambia to rally behind the United Party for Natonal Development-UPND for improved employment prospects.

Mwiimbu alleges that at present, only 2 percent of University Graduates attain employment, with the majority of whom he says are advantaged by having connections with those in authority.

In an interview with Byta FM News, Mwiimbu says the UPND has an agenda that will give youth access to subsidized higher education and create a level playing field for job seekers.

He adds that his party is aware of the challenges youths from poor backgrounds face on the job market, hence has plans to provide equal opportunities for all.

Meanwhile, retired teacher Edward Masiwa recently requested the Ministry of Education to increase the number of teachers to be recruited from 1, 200 to at least 30, 000.

Masiwa noted that the current target for recruitment is insignificant considering the number of teachers looking for employment.

He underscored the need for increased recruitment, saying schools in remote areas are hugely understaffed