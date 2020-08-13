Supportive Buumba Malambo congratulates “intelligent hubby”

MAGOBA Ward Councilor Buumba Malambo has congratulated her husband Kelly Liwanga on his victory as Kafue UPND secretary general.

Liwanga went through unopposed during elections held yesterday.

In a Facebook posting this morning, Buumba a UPND member herself whose ward is also in Kafue said she knew her husband was equal to the task.

“This Beautiful Morning I would like to congratulate my intelligent Husband our Kafue council chair PWD committee Honourable Liwanga for scoping the position of Kafue UPND Secretary General,” Buumba wrote.

“This is a huge position but I know you are more than equal to the task our powerful Lozi warrior. Even with all the stones that where thrown at you, you still stood firm and got the position indeed when God has given you.. he has given, for he is not flesh and blood,” she added.

CAPTION: Buumba Malambo with hubby Kelly Liwanga all swagged up!