SURELY THIS IS LEADERSHIP – INDUCTION WORKSHOP FOR MINISTERS – THIS IS SETTING A BAR HIGHER

Clearly President Hichilema is methodical, instead of having a First Cabinet to agree how they are going to share big contracts or who they are going to give those contracts, he has gathered his ministers to a workshop so that they can know how to work.

I have also been following the counsel of President Hichilema as he opens the workshop. He has really set the bar very high and I pray, that they will live by this standard.

Among the many things he said, I have liked this point most, that all instructions to the ministers from the President will be in writing and signed by the President, the same should apply between Ministers and Permanent Secretaries.

The President also emphasized that, there should be no inflation of prices in Govt procurement.

Surely, this is leadership and he must commended irrespective of which political party one comes from, because it sets a tone for a govt of integrity and effectiveness.

President Hichilema even warned his ministers to stop sleeping during meetings including the workshop.

