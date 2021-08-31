By Edward Roy Makayi.

DEAR MR WYNTER KABIMBA AND HON RAPHEAL NAKACHINDA PLEASE SURRENDER ANTONIO MWANZA WE CUT HIS MANHOOD AS PER HIS PROMISE THEN HH WILL DECLARE FREE EDUCATION FROM PRIMARY TO UNIVERSITY WITHIN MINUTES OTHERWISE SHUT UP -MAKAYI.

I know the language is not good but it’s exactly the PF games and some of us knows how it’s played we are equal to the task. I repeat surrender Antonio Mwanza we cut his manhood by 10:00 hrs as he promised that should HH wins the elections his manhood should be cut then by 14:00 hrs HH will declare free education from Primary to the University. It’s 50-50 right?.

Ubelima fides (Principles of insurance doesn’t allow a client to make profit out their misfortune).

If I am not making sense and my demands are absurd then so are your demands for HH to declare free education from Primary to university when you know very well that the cabinet is not yet in place.

You see some of us spent so many years with street language and went to jail for it and we are proud we expect matured people and opposition presidents like Mr Wynter Kabimba to have some common senses even little one’s. I won’t stress about Hon Nakachinda because he is as empty as Kaya it’s a share waste of time responding to him but same sentiments by Wynter Kabimba a man who should be a role model to the society then am worried the type of opposition leaders we have in Zambia.

Are those what you call checks and balances ?. If it’s politics then let’s play politics we know who won you didn’t even try to be on the ballot. You where a Secretary General of the rulling party that promised more money into people’s pockets and up to now you are PF let’s see your pockets Mr Wynter Kabimba because we have found treasury coffers empty yes you got the money into your pockets.

If educated and we’ll learned parents like yourselves can sink so low in primitive thinking then am very much worried about Zambians opposition future. Reading GEARS Executive Directors submission Mr Mcdonald Chipenzi on the analysis of opposition lineage in Zambia I am forced to agree with him with every bit of a sentence there in.

Mr Kabimba and Nakachinda combined please surrender Antonio Mwanza we cut his manhood then I will support your calls for free education from HH I will be the first one to represent your agenda. I have already bought the knife please bring Antonio Mwanza here let the game begin you have 48 hours to respond to my demands.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi

UPND Media Committee Member

