A 56-YEAR-OLD man of Chadiza in Eastern Province is said to have died after crashing whilst flying on a wizardry mission.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala has confirmed the death of Jackson Mwale of Chikalusa village in Chief Zingalume’s area.

According to reports, Mwale crash landed in a football pitch and that police officers who visited the crime scene found charms at the goal post.

The police commissioner says the incident happened on Monday between 04 and 06 hours.

He said at the time Mwale crashed, villagers just saw a pig on the football pitch.

Sakala explains that when the villagers rushed to see what was happening after hearing a big bang, the pig fled to the graveyard and later turned into a naked person.

He said Mwale was found completely naked and facing upward at the graveyard with charms bedside his body, and that no physical injuries were seen except for tattoos on his joints.

The police commissioner said police suspect no foul play and relatives have been advised to proceed with burial.

Credit: Breeze FM