By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police in Chingola have gunned down a suspected criminal who was found with unknown chemicals.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the incident happened last night when police were conducting patrols.

Mr. Kampyongo says this shows how serious the work of the police has become in restoring sanity in the chingola district.

He says police will leave no stone unturned and gunning down one suspect is a warning to would be offenders.

Meanwhile, as of today, 30 residents of chingola have been affected with chemicals being spread in homes by suspected criminals.

PHOENIX NEWS