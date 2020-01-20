Gwembe’s Chisanga Ward Councillor, Teddy Chamoto has disclosed that there are three spots with a liquid substance in his area that could possibly be crude oil.

In an exclusive interview with Byta FM News, Chamoto explains that the liquid has always been there for as long as he can remember and reveals that soils at the three points are wet throughout the year.

Chamoto explains that the liquid floats on top whenever mixed with water.

He adds that people just regarded the substance as normal until he visited the sites in 2019 and reported his observation to Gwembe District Commissioner, Justas Phiri and Council Chairperson, Paul Chilala.

Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale recently exclusively told Byta FM News that he has received reports of a strange liquid from a ‘mountain’ suspected to be crude.

Hamukale, who has since tasked experts from Mines to assess the situation, discloses that ZCCM-Investment Holding has been conducting mineral explorations and identified a potential petroleum bloc.

