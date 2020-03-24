Democratic Party Leader Harry Kalaba was yesterday allegedly attacked in Kitwe by suspected PF Cadres who followed him from Mufulira.

According to, Judith Kabemba, the DP Spokesperson, the cadres who were fully armed were determined to invite the DP team in their violent acts.

She says the unruly cadres were joined by their colleagues from Kitwe who went ahead to block the entrance to Radio Chengelo where the Mr.Kalaba was scheduled to have a radio interview.

The DP Spokesperson has reminded PF cadres that after 2021 they will be prosecuted in their individual capacities for the alleged atrocities they are committing.

5FM NEWS