By Matthews Malazika

Some suspected patriotic front cadres are again allegedly charging vendors trading along Lusaka’s Lumumba road, a 5 kwacha per trading space.

The vendors talked to by 5fm news explain that they make payments of 5 kwacha daily to the Lusaka city council but to their surprise, the suspected cadres claim for another 5 kwacha on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The traders say the suspected cadres claim that the said amount for those who clean the trading premises.

And when reached for a comment Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba referred all the quarries to the patriotic front Secretary General Davies Mwila who was not reachable by broadcast.

