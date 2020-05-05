Dear Editor,
Ref: Dr Chitalu and Covid.
Its ridiculous! Chilufya Chitalu should be suspended right away! This situation should not have been allowed in the first place. The Ministry of Health should be following the WHO guidance on regulations for the Transportation of infectious substances 2019-2020. Covid 19 samples class as UN3373 – Biological Substances Catagory B.
Infection control, driver and vehicle safety is paramount when transporting Coronavirus samples, drivers have PPE, hands free communication devices, hand sanitisers and bacterial wipes. Should use temperature-controlled vehicles. The vehicles must be equipped to transport critical specimens, with temperatures ranging from – 25 to + 25 Degrees.
Very unethical ministry of health in Zambia.
Shamboko
If they can’t suspend him over alleged theft and corruption, (someone who has even been summoned for useless investigations or screen smoke) do you think they can suspend him over this? There is a saying: “Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are.” The British Trade minister has resigned on his own accord for a much lesser issue as compared to these masquerades. These are ticks that await the Zambians to act at polls and ensure no rigging is tolerated, not any more.