McDonald Chipenzi

SUSPENSION OF CAMPAIGNS BY ECZ: WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY? IS ECZ COMMITTING ANOTHER ILLEGALITY?

FOR every election, albeit general or by election, the Commission sets the campaign period in which candidates and political parties canvass for electoral support from electorates by hold rallies, meetings and other mass activities as prescribed under relevant laws.

Under the Electoral Process Act No 35 of 2016, “campaign period” is defined as a “period of three months before the holding of an election” (Sec.2) and an “election” is defined as “an election to the office of President, National Assembly or a council” (Art. 266 of the 2016 Constitution).

As defined above, the coming by-elections are elections and must be allowed to be conducted normally unless there is a law or SI to stop certain activities due to public health, safety, defence, order or protection of other people’s rights and freedoms.

Even with the COVID-19 measures, an assembly of 50 people has been allowed as long as facemasking, social distancing and regular sanitisation are observed by the organisers of the meetings.

Art 60 (1)(a) awards all political parties and candidates the right to “disseminate information on social and economic programmes…and of its political ideology” without interference and opine their opinions and impart and communicate such without interference to the public generally or to any person or class of persons (Art. 20 of the Constitution)

Then what powers does the ECZ got vis-a-vis on campaigns? Sec. 28 (1)(v) of the Act as enforced by subsec. 3 empowers the ECZ to, among other things, determine the “opening and closing dates of the campaign period”.

Sec. 28(2) empowers the Commission to amend the election timetable by notice in the Gazette if it considers it necessary for a free and fair election” but not to ban campaigns.

Sec. 29 grants power and rights to candidates and political parties to campaign through distribution and publication of campaign materials and messages such as statements, or any form of expression aimed at promoting political ideas, policies and strategies for purposes of obtaining votes for a candidate or political party contesting an election.”

Therefore, can ECZ suspend/ban political/electoral campaigns without an SI or amendments to the law?

By no means! The Commission has no such powers but only has got powers to suspend or postpone the polling day of a by-election, and not even of a general election, if it is satisfied that the postponement is necessary for ensuring a free and fair election” and the new “polling date shall fall within the period required by the Constitution”-which is within 90 days.

However, the suspension of citizens’, candidate and political parties rights and freedoms to assembly and association can only be in the “interest of defence, public safety, public Order, public morality or public health and for protecting the rights or freedoms of other persons” (Art. 21 of the Constitution).

Further guidance by the Constitution to the Commission is that such a law or SI restricting such assemblies must be “shown not to be reasonably justified in a democratic society.”

It is also important for the Commission to note that the Electoral Code of Conduct under Regulation 1(c) and (g), which the Commission is mandated to enforce, dictates that the ” a person has the right to canvas freely for membership and support from voters, and “campaign freely”.

The Commission is further mandate to “ensure that campaign rallies or meetings legally organised by a political party are not arbitrarily prohibited or disrupted”(Regulation 3(f) of the code).

With the foregoing, there is no existing law or SI that allows the Commission to suspend or ban campaign rallies or meetings ahead of any election to be conducted by the political parties or candidates.

Banning political parties rallies and or meetings by the Commission or police legally organised/convened e.g. adhering to Covid-19 measures as prescribed in SI 21, 22 and 62 to conform with public health, will be an illegality and challengeable by law.

I submit!