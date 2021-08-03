Suspension of campaigns in Kanyama politically motivated – UPND

THE UPND has charged that the suspension of its campaigns in Kanyama Constituency by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is unfair and politically motivated.

Party spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa told journalists at a media briefing today that his was not given an opportunity to be heard as it should be whenever there is a complaint of political violence is reported.

On Monday, the ECZ suspended UPND campaign activities after the conclusion of investigations by the commission following the violent incident between PF and UPND that rocked Kanyama constituency in which two lives were lost under gruesome circumstances.

The commission suspended indefinitely all manner of political campaigns for the UPND party in Kanyama constituency.

But Mweetwa said the party expected the commission to suspend campaigns for all the involved parties in order to restore peace unlike singling out the UPND.

He, however, attributed the violence that has been witnessed in the ongoing campaigns to the breakdown in the rule of law under the current of regime.

Credit: Kalemba