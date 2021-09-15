By Memory Nyambe

Five Teacher and Agriculture Sector Unions have advised their members to remain calm following information purporting that government has suspended the debt swap for civil servants embarked upon two months ago.

Representing the Unions, Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia Secretary General, Sitibetiso Wamuyuwa has dispelled the assertions stating that government cannot decide to cancel or suspend a legal collective agreement of such a nature in the absence of the other party.

He explains that the debt swap was a negotiated package and any alterations to the agreement adverse or otherwise has to be by consent of both parties as stated in the July 2021 addendum clause 11.

Mr. Wamuyuwa has since appealed to members to treat the story suggesting the suspension as unfounded and should not raise any anxiety or agitation.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka where he noted that several bottle necks have been identified from the agreement and proposals of refining the initiative are being considered.

Meanwhile, Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union- Secretary General, Makai Makai has appealed to government to work within the provisions of the law when it comes to repealing, amending or termination of any collective agreement.