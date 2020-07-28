Suspension of Lusaka And Kitwe City Councils Unconstitutional, States Chapter One Foundation.

Chapter One Foundation says the decision by Local Government Minister Charles Banda to suspend Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils is unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately.

In a statement, Chapter One argued that the constitution clearly states that the national government and the provincial administration shall not interfere with or compromise a local Authority’s ability or right to perform its functions.

“Chapter One Foundation strongly urges the Minister of Local Government to revise his decision to suspend the functions of the two Councils in order to ensure his actions do not continue to run contrary to the requirements of the constitution,” Chapter one said.

Chapter One also called on the State to review the provisions in the Local Government Act as well as other legislation containing provisions that directly depart from the requirements of the Constitution to ensure that all leaders and citizens alike, continue to uphold our constitutional values and responsibilities at all levels of society.

“Sections 56 and 57 of the Local Government Act are in direct conflict with provisions contained in the Constitution, specifically Article 152 (2) and thus the Minister’s decision is unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately,” said Chapter One.