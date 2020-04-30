PRESS STATEMENT

SUSPICIONS OVER THE COVID 19 DONATIONS ARE A SIGN OF NO CONFIDENCE IN THE PF REGIME.

30 TH April, 2020.

The revelations by the Minister of Health that Zambians are suspicious about the safety of donations towards the fight against Covid 19 are very justified. Zambians have lost confidence in the PF regime. Are you now regretting that stealing is not good? Why do people say that a good name is better than riches? It’s all about trust and credibility. Trust, just like respect is earned and not by threatening or beating people.

What makes PF think that Zambians have forgotten about the numerous scandals involving stealing of public resources? Up to now the issues that came out in Financial Intelligence Center reports have been ignored with impunity. Each year the Auditor General’s report brings out numerous misappropriations of public funds, yet nobody has been punished.

The issues of fire tenders and ambulances are very fresh in the minds of Zambians. The issues of 48 miracles houses and dual carriageway are still very active in the minds of the Zambian people. How about the looting of Mukula tree, you think Zambians have forgotten? If you can dip your fingers into the social cash transfer funds what can stop you to do the same with the Covid 19 donations? Now you want Zambians to keep quiet and yet the people handling the Covid 19 donations are cut from the same PF material.

It’s very difficult for the Zambians to trust you overnight, when all along you have been stealing with impunity. Unfortunately, your reputation is that of thieves and it will be worse for you during the2021 campaigns. Brace yourselves to be bruised and humiliated from the reputation of stealing that hangs on your heads. Come 2021 Zambians will not spare you.

Stop complaining about the reputation that you have just earned yourselves In Bemba they say MALIBU YAKU ILOMBELA. Zambians have every right to be suspicious, as PF you have no integrity to talk about, recently you were involved in the looting of gold in North Western Province, and so what are you complaining about. Zambians are very correct to call you thieves. Who in his normal senses would trust a group of people with a dented reputation? Just come out in the open and confess if you have stopped stealing now and maybe Zambians can forgive you.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter