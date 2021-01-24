Sylvia Masebo has survived Covid-19 but lost her nephew Kebby to the disease.

Masebo has praised the work which the Government hospital is doing and the good health care at UTH:

I wish to extend my sincere and profound gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses and all frontline staff at the University Teaching Hospital, that worked round the clock under difficult circumstances, the entire period I was admitted as a result of an infection of Covid-19. My heartfelt thanks also go to family, friends, colleagues and comrades and ordinary citizens that sent messages of solidarity and love and fervently cried out to God for my healing.

Most importantly I wish to thank God Almighty for His miracle of healing. I am currently recuperating at home and wish everyone the best.

May God bless you all in Jesus’s Mighty Name.

“But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed”.

(Isaiah 53:5)

Sylvia Masebo.