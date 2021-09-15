SYNAGOGUE LEADERSHIP CRISIS DEEPENS AS MEMBERS REJECT TB JOSHUA’S WIDOW AS SUCCESSOR

The leadership crisis rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations following the death of the church’s founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, has escalated after the members rejected the widow, Evelyn, as his successor.

Several key members of the church had been dragged to court over the leadership tussle since the founder’s death in June.

After Joshua’s burial in July, the succession plan was hidden from the public until last week when a court named Evelyn as the head of the church’s trustees.

However, this did not go down well with some members who argued that the late Joshua expected his successor to be chosen among the pastors whom he anointed in the church, and not his wife who is not an anointed pastor.

Meanwhile, a group known as Global Congress of SCOAN Members (GCSM) on Tuesday urged people across the world to save the church from ruin.

In a statement signed by its President, Adedeji Opeyemi, and the Secretary, Brown Chimieze, GCSM said the biggest task was to honour Joshua’s last wish and keep his flag flying.

The statement read: “We are worried about the emergence of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder who made a unilateral declaration of herself as the new leader of the church.

“She claimed a congregation of 2000 church members appointed her. This is ridiculous: Where did the meeting hold? Was it through a Yes vote? Was it through election? Was it through ‘anointing’ by the 2000 members?

“Where is the resolution of the 2000 members? Can 2000 members pick a successor in a church with millions of members all over the world in five continents? What is the constitution of the church? Was it followed?

“Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor. She was never anointed by Pastor Joshua. She was not part of the founding members of the church. What is the basis of her emergence as the person now parading herself as the new leader?

“Under the aegis of SCOAN Congress made up of members from 188 countries, we shall continue to inform and educate the public, people all over the world on every development at SCOAN until wisdom, the ways of God, and common sense prevail.”