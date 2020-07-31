SYNOPSIS OF CHIENGI WARD BY ELECTION

PF 58%, UPND 34%, NDC 8%

In 2016, PF got 79% of the votes in Chiengi, this means the PF has dropped 21 percentage points in what was a safe stronghold for PF.

This trend is what we also saw in Chilubi.

The PF is losing ground in the Northern circuit, their margins there are narrowing and shrinking rapidly.

UPND has gained significant ground and NDC has also taken a sizeable chunk away from the PF column.

If this trend is maintained in 2021, the PF will not be able to pull through.