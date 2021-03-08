INFORMATION minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says women, especially in Africa, continue to be denied an education, often the only ticket out of poverty.

The minister regrets that disparities between girls and boys start in primary school and widen through the entire educational system.

Meanwhile, Siliya notes that despite women making up a majority of front-line workers, they are unduly and inadequately represented in national and global COVID-19 policy spaces.

She made the remarks at a virtual International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration organised by Women Focus Canada Inc.

This year’s IWD, which falls tomorrow, is themed: “women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Siliya regretted that women remained at the bottom of the social strata, with poor access to land, credit, health and education.

“World-over, it is recognised that systems do not favour women. This has been the position even during the pre-COVID-19 era,” Siliya said.

“Women have been victims of unwarranted and unacceptable marginalisation, which deprives them of their human rights. They remain at the bottom of the social strata, with poor access to land, credit, health and education.”

She noted that even though women make up a significant proportion of the economically active population, their contribution was not fully recorded.

“Women, especially in Africa, continue to be denied an education, often the only ticket out of poverty. We now acknowledge that to enable women to escape poverty, development policies should place more emphasis on their contributions to the economy,” she said.

“This is primarily because they are mainly engaged in family farming or in the informal sector and, in other cases, what they do, such as household work, is not considered an economic activity.”

The minister suggested that to achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world, national governments ought to address the persistent pre-existing social and systemic barriers which denied women opportunities for a decent life and hinder their participation in leadership.

She added that since the beginning of the coronavirus, across the world, women were facing increased domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment and poverty.

Siliya said national governments needed to focus on addressing those issues in order to achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world.

“We have observed with regret that despite women making up a majority of front-line workers, there is disproportionate and inadequate representation of women in national and global COVID-19 policy spaces,” Siliya said.

“National governments and global bodies should ensure that there is change in this regard. The need to uphold women’s rights and to fully leverage the potential of women’s leadership in pandemic preparedness and response is not optional.”

She further said the COVID-19 pandemic required a global response, without leaving anyone behind.

Siliya noted that the pandemic was beyond political ideologies, racial differences or social strata.

She made an earnest appeal to national governments and global bodies to come to the aid of all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siliya singled out those who need special attention as those undergoing treatment for the pandemic, those in isolation centres, unable to earn an income, those whose businesses have closed and those unable to access finances to retain their children in school, inter alia.

Siliya underscored that on this year’s IWD that is being celebrated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic mayhem, “let’s come together and stand up for the dignity and health of women and girls.”

Meanwhile, Siliya noted that government over-expenditure, resulting from the COVID-19 response, may lead to reduced national capacity to deal with other diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, malaria, HIV/AIDS, among others, which may lead to more family leaders dying and leaving social challenges, especially for women and children.

“Girls may even drop out of school. In most countries, Zambia inclusive, with each passing day, the scale of the COVID-19 crisis and its consequences are becoming more apparent and alarming,” Siliya said.

“The Zambian government stands in solidarity with all those responding to the novel coronavirus world-over: from the medical staff and volunteers bravely tending to the sick, to the public transporters and care-workers who have been tossed onto the front-line of the response.”

She indicated that the government of Zambia also grieves with the growing number of those who have lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic, both at home and abroad.