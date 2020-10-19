T.I. is addressing the long-running rumor that his friend urinated on Drake.

On “We Did It Big” off his new album The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta), Tip recalls memories of his late friend Terrance Beasley aka Cap, including the time he peed on Drake during a movie screening in Los Angeles.

“Spent millions appealing your case while I’m fightin’ my own / Somehow got you home,” Tip raps on the John Legend-assisted song. “So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, sh*t / F**k it, that’s still my brother / Since back in the trap house / All we had was each other

In 2015, Meek Mill brought up the alleged incident on his Drake diss “Wanna Know.” “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater ni**a, we ain’t forget,” rapped Drake’s former rival. “Real ni**as back in style this sh*t is lit / This that Ja Rule sh*t and 50 Cent.”

According to TMZ, the incident occurred during a private screening of Takers in 2010. Cap was “heavily intoxicated” and peed on himself, with some of the urine unintentionally getting on Drake’s shoe. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper reportedly jumped out of his seat and ran out of the theater, screaming “motherfu**er.”