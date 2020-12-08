TABLES TURN UPSIDE DOWN AS PLAINTIFF IN THE HH KALOMO LAND CASE IS DRAGGED TO POLICE FOR LYING TO THE COURT

Lusaka – 08/12/20

In a turn of events surrounding the matter in which UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been dragged to court over the ownership of Kalomo’s Farm 1924,the hunter has become the hunted as the administrator to the original farm owner has been dragged to the police for lying on oath.

Collins Mazuba who is the administrator to the Mazuba estate has together with his siblings reported Pheluna Hatembo who has dragged the UPND leader to court for making false evidence before the High Court in the matter.

Mr.Mazuba who reported the matter to force Headquarters in Lusaka yesterday morning has cited Pheluna Hatembo for a criminal offence of giving false evidence to the court in which she alleges that only 190 hectares of the Siatembo Estate was sold to late Bernard Mazuba when documents show that 2048 hectares had been sold off.

Mr.Mazuba who presented the documents to the police showing the sale of the farm has since asked the police to subject the documents to forensic checks using a handwriting expert to ascertain the authenticity of the signed documents.

This follows Pheluna’s argument that the documents showing the sale of the entire 2048 hectares had forged signatures and were not authentic contending that only 190 hectares had been sold to the late Mazuba.

Pheluna Hatembo as the first plaintiff has dragged the UPND leader to court claiming criminal trespass as only 190 and not the entire 2048 hectares had been sold to Mr Mazuba and wondered how the opposition leader had access to the rest of the land which he has since fenced off.

Meanwhile, the court has set December 28th,2020 as date for the ruling on the application made by Mr.Hichilema to dismiss the plaintif’s claims for bad law as the law allows any claim to the land ought to be made within 12 years of purchase.

Mr Hichilema through his lawyer Marshal Muchende of M and Associates contends that he bought the said farm in 2004,which has been more than 15 years which is beyond the stipulated period for litigation.

