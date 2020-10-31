TAKE A DEEP BREATH, RELAX AND REFLECT PRESIDENT LUNGU. YOUR TEAM IS MISLEADING YOU, NEXT THE PF CONVENTION WILL BITE YOU— Michael

“Time to sit and reflect if truly you have a good team to work with you is now. Otherwise this is a huge sign that President Lungu is being given a political crocodile smile by his team. President Lungu was told all is well, we have numbers to pass Bill 10. Despite PF not having numbers to reach 2/3 for the Bill, it depended on opposition and Independent MPs to help. Such are numbers which continuously the President was assured PF has done ground works and it has.

Now that Bill 10 has fallen, President Lungu should then question himself if he has genuine Chief Whip, Genuine Ministers, Genuine Vice President and Genuine MPs. Further he shud doubt the PF leadership. All these guys lied to him continuously that they have numbers in parliament to win Bill 10.

Further all those corrupted Chiefs who were paid to say Bill 10 is good should realise their shame. Further all those Church leaders, Civil society Organisations who supported Bill 10 should be shameless and evil. We thank the gallant UPND, NDC and 4 Independent MPs for siding with Zambia and say no to Bill 10. Even if Bill 10 was to be voted by citizens still more it would’ve falled. Ba PF God was and is watching you. How can you mislead the Disabled community and youths that the current constitution doesn’t allow them to be in parliament. Read article 259.

Now that Bill 10 is done, the PF convention is the next block President Lungu should handle with care. The questions is:-

1. Are all PF members ok with President Lungu as 2021 candidate?

2. Are all PF members agreeing that President Lungu has done only 1 term?

3. Are all PF members happy with how President Lungu is running the party?

4. Are true greens happy that the MMD in PF has taken charge of the party?

President Lungu should be careful with another misleading promise *All is well, you will win at convention and contest 2021, Mr President you are the sole candidate for 2021*

President Lungu should realise that teeth are bones. Not every time you see teeth then that person is happy.

Zambians have spoken, Bill 10 is done and dusted.

