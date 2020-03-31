TAKE BACK THAT TOPSTAR DECODER AND CLAIM YOUR REFUND. MTN+TV HAS ALSO REMOVED PRIME TV FROM ITS CONTENT. BOYCOTT THE USE OF MTN

_How can foreign Corporations, Topstar and MTN join Zambian politics?_

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

I said the other day that neglect PF thuggishness at your own peril. If this PF thuggishness is allowed to continue unchallenged, we have to pack our bags and forget about any possibility of delivering Zambia from PF destruction in 2021.

The Upnd Lady Madam Kabwiku has shown a good riddance when she went and presented a docoder back to topstar and asked to be refunded. That’s the way to go. Don’t think of approaching 2021 with words, scripts and folded arms. Action is needed. We are need to stand up and become action oriented.

The opposition alliance is big. And all those believing in the change we want are many.

I wish I was on topstar but unfortunately am not. Those that are in Upnd, NDC, Narep, RPP and ADD who are still keeping that small red dragon called topstar are not helping in the fight against PF tyranny, dictatorship and despotism.

Take back that small red dragon and protest media intimidation and protest both coronisation and colonisation from the red dragon.

I don’t know about you but I have noticed that prime television has disappeared from the MTN+TV content. It looks like MTN has joined hands with PF in the fight against the Prime TV.

Honestly how do foreign corporations break ethics and take political directions in favour of PF.

We say no to topstar, we say no to MTN, and we say no to both Amos Malupenga and Dora Siliya.

Foolishly and surprisingly, other areas and other topstar decoders are still beaming Prime TV. Topstar should thus, just swallow its shame and restore the prime TV frequency to full accessibility.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President