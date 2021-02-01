By Brightwell Chabusha

33-year-old Zambia Army officer Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba who is accused of killing Dr Tasila Tembo has pleaded not guilty of murder when he appeared in court today and has made an application that he’s referred to Chainama for mental assessment.

Taking plea before High Court judge Wilfred Muma, Lieutenant Nigel Musonda Mwaba, of plot number 3827 Balastone, Lusaka West, denied committing the offence.

Allegations are that Lt Mwaba killed Dr Tembo on an unknown date but between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020 at Lusaka.

The accused allegedly beheaded Dr Tasila after she decided to end their relationship.

Dr Tembo’s torso and severed head were discovered near Mikango Barracks area and the body was found in a decomposed state covered with leaves in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango Barracks area.

Lt Mwaba was nabbed after he was spotted at Leopards Memorial Park around 16:00 hours on December 3, 2020 where he went to visit Dr Tembo’s grave.

This was after he had allegedly gone into hiding after the alleged murder for over a month.

After taking his plea, Lt Mwaba through his defence lawyer Maribesa Mauyaneyi, asked judge Muma for an order to be taken to Chainama Hospital for assessment for a condition or conditions known as Disruptive Impulse- Control and Conduct Disorder.

Mauyaneyi said the application was made pursuant to Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia.

Deputy chief State advocate, Cassandra Soko did not object to the application and judge Muma granted it.

The matter was adjourned to February 15, 2021 for mention.