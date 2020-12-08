TAKE NOTE: Voter Registration Centres that are OPEN 24 hours in Lusaka

NOTICE is hereby given to all stakeholders and members of the Public that the following Voter Registration Centres in Lusaka will now be open 24 hours everyday.

CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY

-Nyerere Community Centre 3 Kits

-Chawama Primary School 3 Kits

-Twatasha Primary School-2 Kits – pending (electricity connection)

KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY

-Twashuka Primary School 3 Kits

-St. Morris Primary School 2 Kits

-Clyde Anderson 2 Kits

-Chinika Secondary School 3 Kits

-New Kanyama Primary School 2 Kits

-Nataila Private School 2 Kits

KABWATA CONSTITUENCY

-Kamwala Homecraft Center 2 Kits

-New Kamwala Secondary School 3 Kits

-Kamwala Community Hall 2 Kits

-Chilenje Community Hall (upto 24 hrs.)

LUSAKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

-Civic Centre 4 Kits

-Everlyn Hone College 2 Kits

-LCC Library 3 Kits

-Show grounds 8 Kits

MUNALI CONSTITUENCY

-UNZA 2 Kits

-Chainda Primary School 3 Kits

-Chelstone Bazaar 2 Kits

MATERO CONSTITUENCY

-Matero Community Centre 4 Kits

-Chunga Secondary School 2 Kits

-George Community School 2 Kits

-Twalumba Primary 1 Kit

-Mambilima Primary School 1 Kit

-Yotam Muleya 1 Kit

MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY

-Justin Kabwe Primary School 2 Kits

-St. Johns Primary School 2 Kits

-Roma Parish 3 Kits