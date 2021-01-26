By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS

TAKE PRESIDENT LUNGU VERY SERIOUS HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT 2021 ELECTIONS WHERE RIGGED LONG TIME AGO ON MOBILE NRC ISSUANCE AS WELL AS VOTER REGISTRATION.

Actually they say jokes are health to stimulate happiness in the wake of anguish and dilemma.

Of all people that you can joke around and get back to normal make no mistake president Lungu is NOT one of them. He means exactly what he says ignore him at your own peril.

President Edgar Lungu has come under fire over his revelations that whosoever is hallucinating about change in 2021 is joking because they (THEY) will not hand over power even if he goes up to 2026 because still there would be still unfinished work.

As grave as this sounds it shouldn’t shock people who where quiet and did nothing other than talking instead of aggressively prevent discarding of voter register of 2016, very suspicious NRC mobile issuance and very scandalous voter registration these are basis where president Lungu is drawing his strength and courage from and nothing else he knows their homework is done already.

They will allow to lose some seats here and there but losing power will take more than elections which they are already controlling.

The biggest opponent of the people now it’s not a president Edgar Lungu but a system that has been compromised already. It’s up to the system to allow self destruction of the once a respected sovereignty state to save one hell stubborn individual in the names of President Edgar Lungu. We repeat it’s the systems duty to choose between the people and one person’s selfish interest because surely there is nothing magical that the opposition will do and get away with.

President Edgar Lungu has been preparing to jail alkaline the opposition figures standing in his way from the day he became president 2021 mobilization strategy was on and the strategy required resources, time, practice, and many more things it was a great investment it has surely paid off.

Why doesn’t HH move around the country ? Because if he moves people may get to know him in fury hence look at him as the best alternative. Grounding or confining HH from moving is one successful story of PF strategy in making sure that UPND is weaker and weaker countrywide certain structures can’t operate well without their leader it’s a well known fact for every administration of the organization. You can’t sale what people can’t see nobody will buy it no matter the excuse. The government has no problem with Harry Kalaba moving, Dr Nevers Mumba, Dr CK and many presidents but HH MUST NOT MOVE.

It’s interesting to think UPND will manage to trot the UPND President around the country in 50 days of 106 plus district’s if moving just one journey one requires 7 days notice to the police to give a permit it was part of the strategy.

But who should make HH move ? It’s himself because the better or safer days will never come and surely it will never get any easier unfortunately talking of the risks of danger it’s exactly what PF politics has been degenerated into. There is no amount of excuse HH has to move even if it means keeping the state busy with cases and scandals they are well prepared for that and that will be the biggest weapon to defeat PF but if he can’t move then everything is fine with PF.

The 2021 strategy required money and today 2021 from 2016 PF have more money than government itself. Make no mistake thinking that in general elections things will be different from by elections hey it was part of the strategy to practice how to do it.

The 2021 strategy also required practice of what is to be done in the general elections and it worked all the working and winning formulas for PF will be deployed just like in by elections make no mistake to think it will be different nop, where they lost they have learnt and where they won they have improved on the tactics.

And finally they needed time because nothing heals without time it was a strategy.

PF are well equiped and they know who their opponents are both strengths and weaknesses. Certain individual members of UPND are feared threats to PF than the entire party which is marked very soft, understanding, always quiet and rushing to court. To refine that those fearful threats within UPND will be kept very busy with courts, jailed, killed, injured or compromised in PFS interests it’s part of the strategy.

So when you hear president Lungu saying he is going beyond 2026 he knows exactly what he is talking about but most importantly he feels there is no one strong and courageous enough to face him.

