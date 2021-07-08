TAKE THIS ELECTION SERIOUS, UPND YOUTHS TOLD

_”This election is not about HH and Lungu or between UPND and PF, it’s about the future of this country and it’s people” says Collins Nzovu_

United Party for National Development (UPND) Parliamentary candidate for Nangoma constituency Collins Nzovu has charged that this year’s elections are very crucial and must be taken seriously. Mr Nzovu said youths must work extra hard and democratically restle power from a regime that has no plans or vision for the country and it’s people.

“This election is serious business, this is why you have seen am not resting day and night because this election is about the future of this country. with the current bad state of the economy coupled with a crippling debt, Look at where we are today? only God knows where we will be as a country if we continued with the PF govt. Another five years with PF will be disastrous. voting for PF means voting for increased prices cooking oil, sugar, fertiliser and bad governance. So I urge you to take this election seriously. Don’t worry about party regalia, don’t worry about small amounts of money because in the UPND government there will be opportunities for all zambians. We shall make sure you become self sustainable youths not the current situation where you have been reduced to beggars in the land of plenty” said Nzovu

Collins Nzovu has mounted a very serious and organized campaign in Nangoma making him the leading candidate in the constituency. In the last five years Nzovu has done a number of big projects in the area which include building a schoo in Lumpe, a clinic in Nantagal, Mother’s shelter in Myooye, renovating a bridge in Myooye, several teachers houses, churches and has invested heavily on pandemic prevention measures for his people making him the people’s favorites. The UPND candidate who has received endorsements from headmen and traditional leadership has vowed not to relax despite the overwhelming support.

“We are not relaxing we are working day and night because we want to maximize the votes for President HH. We are having more than nine meetings every day in the villages teaching people how to vote and protect their vote because we don’t want any spoilt ballots and anyone stealing our votes. Hakainde Hichilema is the right candidate to move this country forward because he has a vision for the country and we must work extra and make sure he goes to statehouse.” said Collins Nzovu

Nangoma constituency which is located in Mumbwa district was held by an independent candidate who has since lost favor from the people in the area who feel he has not met their expectations despite gigantic promises to them in the last 15years he has been in office.