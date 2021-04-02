“TAKING 365 ARV TABLETS IN A YEAR MAKES ME A 365 STRONG WARRIOR FIGHTING HIV”

“I am proud to be a fighter of HIV,” Luyando, an HIV activist living positively, says.

During an interview with Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change, she narrates: “I take 365 tablets on a yearly basis and the truth is too many ARVs can really be so hard to adhere to. Because of this factor, too many people are shamed of being HIV positive, many are stressed about the process. Too many face stigma from the society because a lot think when you are HIV positive, that’s is death sentence. Personally, taking my ARVs means love and life. At times, I don’t feel like a victim, and also I don’t notice I have it. I sometimes forget and when I remember again, it doesn’t feel like bad news that am positive.

Trust me, one thing I have learnt is that learning that you are HIV-positive can be one of the most difficult experiences you go through in life. You may feel scared, sad or even angry – this is OK, and a completely natural part of coping with something that can be life changing.

But remember, HIV doesn’t have to stop you from living a long, happy and fulfilling life. With the right treatment and support, it is possible to live as long as the average person.

There are a lot of misconceptions about what it means to be living with HIV. Ultimately, everyone’s lives are different – how you cope with your diagnosis and how you move forward will be unique.

If you want to be much stronger, always remember to also read stories about some people’s experiences of being diagnosed with and living with HIV like mine.

Remember, acceptance is a key, take your medication and live longer.

I’m a proud undetectable untransmittable virus meaning U=U.😍💪

Credit: Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change