“TAKULI UKUSHIPULA ” ENSURE YOU PROTECT THE VOTES!

…Leslie Chikuse advises UPND alliance members.

The Republican Progressive Party RPP President Leslie Chikuse has advised the UPND members in Kafue to ensure they protect the votes on the 12th of August.

Speaking when he met UPND alliance members in Kafue District the RPP President says there will be NO Zambia to talk about should the PF be allowed to retain power.

Leslie Chikuse who is also part of the UPND alliance has advised supporters to ensure they volunteer to be polling agents and ensure they protect the votes.

Leslie Chikuse says the PF government is not ready to leave office therefore consented efforts are required.

The RPP President says the PF party has no plans to improve the situation the economy is in but plans to continue with violence and corruption.

