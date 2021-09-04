KAPALASA’S REPORT TO ACC:

TALE OF BILL 10 CORRUPTION INVOLVING FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER, MR GOODWARD MULUBWA, SWIFT CARGO LTD, ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICERS AND RTSA OFFICIALS”.

A story by Bampi Kapalasa.

I wish to report activities of alleged abuse of authority of office and alleged offenses as narrated below.

Sometimes in January, 2017 when I was a Patriotic Front (PF) member, I renovated the toilets of at at the Patriotic Front Secretariat as a gesture of goodwill using my own personal resources because the said toilets where in the dilapilated state.

Later on, the same year 2017, the PF Secretary General Mr Davis Mwila wanted to have the said toilets commissioned before the works were completed. I objected to this and this brought about alot of tension between myself and him. In the same year I decided to leave the Patriotic Front and joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) were I was adopted to contest as a Member of parliament following the subsequent death of the area MP Hon Patricia Mwashingwere and I emerged winner of the said by election.

In 2019, whilst being a member of parliament I met Hon Joseph Malanji the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and we established a good relationship aside from being Members of Parliament. Thereafter, our friendship grew to an extent that we would even visit each other’s homes and share presents.

In the same year, Hon Malanji brokered a reconciliation between myself and Mr Davis Mwila. Arising from this reconciliation Hon Malanji offered to give a friendly gift as a token of our friendship and reconciliation. I did not even know the type of a gift it was going to be. In April ,2020 he hinted to me that the present will be in the form of a motor vehicle and further requested for my TPIN and other details. I then requested that I give him details of my wife instead because she was much in need of a car than I was. He did not object to this.

In July 2020 I received a call from Hon Malanji asking me to go to his home and pick up the said present. When I got there ,I was handed over a brand new Isuzu DMAX and inside the said motor vehicle was a copy of the motor vehicle registration certificate (White book) which was bearing the names and details of Fanny Madzi who happens to be my wife.

In October 2020 Hon Malanji approached me and requested that I support and vote for the infamous and failed Bill 10 which was to be tabled before parliament. Due to personal and political reasons I declined the said request and consequently I did not vote for the said Bill 10 which failed to pass to the next stage. Arising from this, Hon Malanji called me and expressed serious displeasure and disappointment and he further warned me that there would be severe consequences.

A few days later , I received an anonymous phone call from an unknown person claiming ownership of the said motor vehicle that was earlier given to my wife through me by Hon Malanji.

The caller further went on to shower me with various insults and threats. I later came to discover that the said caller was Mr Goodward Muluba the priopriator of Swift Cargo Limited. Later on, I received a phone call from Assistant Supritendant Uyoya from Zambia Police Service Headquarters summoming me to appear before him. When I went there I was informed by Mr Uyoya who was in the company of other officers that there was a complaint of Theft of motor vehicle involving the said Isuzu DMAX against myself.

The complaint was lodged by Mr Goodward Mulubwa claiming that the motor vehicle in question belonged to Swift Cargo Limitied. Thereafter the police officers requested that I hand over the car to them for investigations to which I objected . They later threatened me using AK rifles that they where going to bundle me in their vehicle to lead them where the car was. I was then forced to comply and later called my wife who brought the said motor vehicle to Zambia Police Heardquarters. The officers then seized the motor vehicle using a seizure notice and informed me that they would inform me of the outcome of the investigations upon completion.

When I noticed that there was no progress , my wife who was the rightful owner of the motor vehicle decided to write to the inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja to have the vehicle released on a temporal basis as it was getting worn out where it was parked.

However, there was no response to this effect and this prompted me to make a physical follow up. When I got there, I discovered that the vehicle was no longer in the custody of the Zambia Police and after further inquiries, I was informed that the vehicle was released to the absolute owner who was Swift Cargo Limited. When I later checked the details of the said motor vehicle in the RTSA system,I discovered that ownership was changed without the consent of my wife who was the real owner.

It is against this background that I am urging your able institution to investigate the following allegations.

1. Abuse of Authority of office against Mr Uyoya and other unknown police officers in the manner they arbitrary seized and released the motor vehicle to Swift Cargo Limited without a proper conclusion to the investigation and any other offenses that may arise in the course of your investigations.

2. Forgery and utterring of false documents against Hon Malanji and Goodward in the manner in which they facilitated the the change of ownership of the said motor vehicle without consent of the real owner who is my wife.

3. Abuse of authority of office against unknown RTSA officials in the manner in which they arbitrary and fraudulently changed ownership of the said motor vehicle without following the laid down procedure.

4. Willful failure to comply with applicable procedure by both officers from the Zambia Police Service and RTSA in the manner the motor vehicle was released and ownership change respectively.

Yours in service

Signed…

Hon Aubrey B. Kapalasa (Mr).

*CIC PRESS TEAM*