By Rick Nchito

Patriots for Economic Progress is extremely saddened by the overzealous and illegal behavior of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who directed police yesterday to arrest innocent citizens for allegedly buying more than one bag of mealie meal at Shoprite stores.

PEP Leader Sean Tembo says there is no law in Zambia which criminalizes the purchase of more than one bag of mealie meal or indeed more than one bag of potatoes or rice or any other commodity.

Tembo has since challenged Lusambo to cite the law under which he was acting to harass and direct the police to detain innocent Zambians in Chazanga Compound at SOS Shoprite.

Lusambo yesterday directed police to detain about 15 youths for allegedly buying more than one bag of mealie meal from Shoprite stores.

And Tembo has stressed that there is no law in Zambia which criminalizes the purchase of a commodity at a lower price in one location and the subsequent sale of that commodity at a higher price in a different location.

Tembo has reminded Lusambo that Shoprite is a private store whose objective among others is to maximize sales on any given day. – Koswe