By Michael Zulu.

TANKER EMPOWERMENT A DEJAVU OF 2016 YOUTH BUSES BUT A MISTAKE AS YOUTHS FEEL INSULTED

The PF efforts to take care of the livelihood of many Zambians has always been appreciated by many. But these efforts at times are misplaced and untimely because they come only during elections time. On a sad note us that Zambians have moved on now and can no longer be cheated by a sing or empowerment perceived to be an election agenda.

In 2016 just before elections of this 5 years term, the government bought Higer buses which were said to be for youth empowerment. I’m not sure what was the cost for each bus and what criteria was used to award the buses to youths but certainly i can mention that those buses ended in PF cadres hands. As of today, no one can even mention or trace where those buses are, what impact they made etc.

In 2015 President Lungu at Mulungushi Conference with Vincent Mwale as Minister of youths and sports, he launched 500,000,000 jobs for the youths but 2016. This never happened. All now we see are several youths in streets betting in bola bets and other illicit acts.

Not to mean they have no plans but there is no job creation, no business opportunities.

In 2020, a youth empowerment fund of 30million was launched and we all know where the money landed in the hands of PF musicians and cadres. Suddenly PF youths are flash cash money in kwacha and dollars everyday in streets. So each youth empowerment which is launched we all know the beneficiaries who are not intended youths but political party cadres.

As for me, the biggest empowerment as at now is currency strengthening. Reduce the exchange rate gap between foreign currencies and kwacha then more youths will have a lifeline empowerment. The cost of doing business will reduce, the cost of living will reduce, even if there is no employment, youths will be able to sustain themselves. For now am very sure the life standards of all will improve. These tanker trucks will yield nothing but more hate from youths just like the empowerment fund has done. Youths are bitter now that no amount of song or lie will woo them. Try notice how youths mind their own business then you will realise youths have surely moved on.

Fuel tankers , how will it empower youths in all angles of this country, knowing our country it’s all about connection and alot of youths are being forced to work in different network agent booth where they waste their time due to lack of capital.

The other way to empower youths in this country is through education sectors, too much graduate in societies junking around (no eployment)

Misplaced priority, people are donating money to help those in need of specialized treatment but you choose to buy tankers for cadres who will just misuse them like they did to buses, this money should have bought cancer equipments in hospitals so that patients with cancer can be treated at a reasonable fee. It is very annoying and a serious embarrassment that the responsibility of the government is coming back to us citizens contributing money to help our brothers and sisters who can not afford to pay hospital bills and certainly seeing the President saying I have donated to take care of such a patient hospital bills.

I Just Hope This One Will Not End Up As Another Failed Project For Younth Empowerment Programme..I Trust Serious Lessons Have Being Drawn And Leant From Empowerment Programme Where Buses Where Given Out,todate I Can’t See One Transacting Our Roads.They Are All Gone And No One Knows What Happened To Them.

Youths need much more strategic help than handouts during elections.

I hope PF has learnt from RB who confessed that MMD did everything to retain power but Zambians voted otherwise.

Michael