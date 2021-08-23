Tanzania President under fire for suggesting female footballers are unattractive for marriage

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is being criticized online for her remarks on female footballers having flat chests and being unattractive for marriage.

The president was speaking at state house in Dar es Salaam to receive a trophy won by the national under-23 football team for the season’s Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations challenge cup.

She said while women were making the country proud by winning trophies, some of them did not stand a chance at getting married because of the way they looked.

Credit: Hot FM